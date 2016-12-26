Manchester United Vs. Sunderland Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Online

REX/Shutterstock

Great game! Manchester United play Sunderland in the English Premier League on Dec. 26 at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are starting to motor so there should be lots of goals. Click To Watch.

Manchester United are finally playing really well. They are unbeaten in their last ten games and are climbing up the league. Their opponents, Sunderland, are still fighting to avoid relegation at the wrong end of the table. Kick off is set for 10:00 AM ET.

Jose Mourinho is a happier manager these days prompting the United board to be reportedly about to offer him a new contract extension. However, they will have to see off Sunderland and former manager David Moyes first. CLICK TO WATCH MANCHESTER UNITED VS. SUNDERLAND ONLINE.

The view that Jose has been grumpy and discontented at times has caused some bemusement among the United hierarchy. Inside the locker room, players see the manager as light-hearted around the players and a practical joker. Jose will have to stay loose and manage his players well if he expects to get a win against this tough opponent.

That could be good news for the United fans who will be looking for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 35, to score against Sunderland. He grabbed two against West Brom recently and and has now scored 16 goals in 25 games for United becoming a cult hero in the process.

Sunderland will know that it will be a tough task to take anything from their visit to Old Trafford. The away fans will be hoping that Jermaine Defoe, 34, can use his experience to try and drive his team towards at least a point in this game. It will be vital that the Black Cats try and score the first goal in this match to give them confidence or it could turn out to be a long afternoon.

HollywoodLifers, Do you think that Manchester United will win this game against Sunderland? Let us know who you think will get more goals in this big boxing day game!

