Manchester City Vs. Hull City Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Online

AP Images

GOAALLL! Manchester City will host Hull City on Dec. 26th at the Etihad Stadium. The home team are very much still in the English Premier League race to win the title this season. Don’t miss any of the action and watch the exciting soccer game online here.

Manchester City can still be champions. That is what their fans and manager Pep Guardiola firmly believe. Hull City on the other hand will do well to avoid the drop this season. There should be plenty of goals in this game so don’t miss any of the play when it all kicks off at 12:15 PM EST.

City got their title ambitions back on track with a 2-1 win over Arsenal. They will be expected to beat Hull in this game and boost their goal difference in the process. Hull will be praying that City have an off day and they can stop their fluid game. Cable subscribers can live stream this awesome duel online on NBC for free here, CLICK TO WATCH MANCHESTER CITY VS. HULL CITY ONLINE.

Kevin De Bruyne, 25, is the man in form for the home team. The Belgium international is scoring goals and creating them too. He played really well against Arsenal and he can change a game with one piece of magic. Spanish manager Pep has come under fire after recent defeats by Chelsea and Everton but he is starting to change his football philosophy for the EPL.

Hull were unlucky to lose to West Ham United and they will be hoping that they have better fortune against City. Robert Snodgrass, 25, is an important player for the visitors and they will need him to have an influence in the game along with the likes of Jake Livermore, 27, too. This battle will leave you on the edge of your seat so don’t miss a single minute.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Manchester City can beat Hull City? Leave your comments.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.