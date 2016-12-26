Dallas Cowboys Vs. Detroit Lions Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

The Dallas Cowboys’ dream 2016 season has been sealed, clinching the NFC East title and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But the Detroit Lions’ fate atop the NFC North is now a must-win situation, as the teams meet up head to head in ‘Monday Night Football’ Dec. 26. Keep reading to find out how you can watch this epic game online.

The Dallas Cowboys owe a big thank you to the NY Giants after they fell 24-19 against the Philadelphia Eagles Dec. 22, handing America’s Team the NFC East title and securing home field advantage in the NFC playoffs. Detroit has everything on the line, as this is a must-win if they want to cinch the NFC North as it’s going down to an end of season match-up against Green Bay. The teams get the big Monday Night Football treatment Dec. 26 at 8:30pm EST, and you can watch it live online via your cable provider thanks to ESPN. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE COWBOYS VS. LIONS GAME.

The Cowboys have been looking like playoff contenders all season long, while Detroit found their footing after a rocky start. They could have sealed the NFC North in week 15, but the Lions dropped a close one to the surging New York Giants, who were fresh off of giving Dallas their second loss of the season the week before. Lions QB Matthew Stafford, 28, has proved to be a master of comebacks, as his team has trailed in the fourth quarter for eight or their last nine wins, so Dallas will want to get out ahead and stay there if they want to prevail.

That shouldn’t be a problem as the duo of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, 23, and running back Ezekiel Elliott, 21, have been on fire all season, and their efforts were recognized by the NFL Dec. 20 as they became the first rookie duo from one team to make the Pro Bowl. Now that Dallas has everything they could have hoped for in the post season, the Lions are going to come in to do a major battle to keep their divisional championship hopes alive. Will Dallas fold and let the Detroit get their much needed win? Watch and see in this amazing game.

