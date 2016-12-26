Chelsea Vs. Bournemouth Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Clash Online

Shoot! Chelsea play Bournemouth on Dec. 26 at Stamford Bridge in London in the English Premier League. The table toppers will be going for a historic victory. Don’t miss any of the action. Click To Watch.

Chelsea are on fire. Antonio’s Conte’s team are on a long unbeaten run which does not look like ending soon. Their opponents are blowing hot and cold in the league but they will still believe that they have a chance. The game is scheduled to kick off 10:00 AM ET.

Diego Costa, 28, looks like he will score every time he takes to the field. The Spanish international is Chelsea’s main threat right now but he is suspended for the visit of Bournemouth. The away team must try and not lose an early goal in this game. CLICK TO WATCH CHELSEA VS. BOURNEMOUTH ONLINE.

Chelsea matched the best winning streak in the club’s history against Crystal Palace on Saturday and will now have their sights set on Arsenal‘s Premier League record. They will match the club’s best run if they chalk up their 12th straight win against Eddie Howe’s team.

The Gunners’ perfect streak lasted 13 games during the 2000-01 season and with the visit of the Cherries before a trip to Stoke, Antonio Conte will be confident his side can emulate Arsene Wenger’s men and write a new chapter in the Premier League history books.

Bournemouth will be looking to prevent them by grabbing a shock win and the one man who could cause an upset is the speedy, Callum Wilson, 24, but they will be hoping that the likes of Victor Moses, 26, and Eden Hazard, 25, have an off day when they travel to London.

