Arsenal Vs. West Brom Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Online

Shoot! Arsenal take on West Brom at The Emirates Stadium in London on Dec. 26 and it should be a cracker. The Gunners need to get their campaign back on track ASAP and their should be goals. Don’t miss any of the action. Click to watch.

Arsenal’s English Premiership challenge is on the rocks. After recent defeats they desperately need a win against West Brom who are still going well in the league race. Arsene Wenger will be hoping that his team can raise their game and get the victory before 50,000 fans. The kick off is set for 10:00 AM ET so don’t miss a single second of this amazing soccer match. CLICK TO SEE ARSENAL VS WEST BROM ONLINE.

The Gunners will need their big guns to show up in this match. Alexis Sanchez, 27, and Theo Walcott, 27, will have to be in top form. West Brom will be hoping to keep the game tight and frustrate the home fans by grabbing something on the break. This should be an exciting match.

Arsenal played pretty well against Manchester City but still lost the game 2-1. In truth they never looked like winning it, which has many wondering the future of the Gunner’s seasons. The home supporters will be looking for a reaction from their heroes to try and kick start their campaign once again. Many experts believe that Arsenal still lack that vital believe to defeat the top sides and actually clinch the title. Can they pull it together and make a run for the top of the table?

West Brom are a difficult team to beat. They do not let in a lot of goals and are well managed by Tony Pulis. They are solid in defense and good going forward with the likes of Chris Brunt, 30, and Salomon Rondon, 24, posing a threat in attack. The Baggies will be looking to bounce back after their recent 2-0 loss to Manchester United and this match could well end-up a scoring draw.

HollywoodLifers, Do you think Arsenal will have enough to beat West Brom. Leave your comments.