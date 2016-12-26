Vivid Releases Hottest Celebrity Couple Wish List: Kimye, Jay Z & Beyonce & More

REX Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

Let’s talk about sex, baby! Vivid has released its notorious ‘Ten Hottest Couples Wish List’ for 2017 and HollywoodLife.com has the exclusive full list! Check out who the hot newcomers are and the couple that continues to reign supreme! Literally.

Vivid Entertainment, best known for releasing celebrity sex tapes, including that of Kim Kardashian and Farrah Abraham, has released their highly anticipated “Ten Hottest Couples Wish List” of 2017. The adult film company shared their list of celeb couples they’d like to add to their popular sex tape series EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. See who made the cut!

Back at number one, as they were in 2012 and 2013, are Princess Catherine, aka Kate Middleton and Prince William. Also joining them on the list for the first time is Prince Harry, partnered with his new girlfriend, Suits actress Meghan Markle, at the number 5 spot.

“Kate and William have reappeared at the top of our list for the third time because of their enduring hotness.Their ongoing romance is admired in every corner of our planet.” said Vivid founder Steven Hirsch.

“Prince Harry, with his slightly scandalous reputation, seems to have finally focused on one woman. the American Meghan Markle. Together they’ve quickly ascended in popularity and we think making a movie or a VividTV show starring Harry and Meghan would have tremendous appeal with our younger fans,” he added.

Behind Kate and William at number two is expecting couple Russell Wilson and Ciara, who were married in July 2016. There’s no denying those two are couple goals. Just look at them.

Next up at number 3 are the ultimate lemonade makers, Jay Z and Beyonce. Following the super couple is a pair who may not be too happy with their number 4 placement nor their closeness to Bey and Jay — Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. While Kim is certainly familiar with Vivid, Kanye and Kim haven’t been on the wish list together before! Congrats, you two.

Not on this year’s list? Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, and Kylie Jenner and Tyga! Snubbed!

HollywoodLifers, click through our gallery to see the complete list of Vivid’s hottest celebrity couples and let us know what you think!

