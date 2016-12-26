Vanessa & Nick Lachey Welcome Baby Boy Phoenix A Few Months Early: ‘It’s A Xmas Miracle’

Courtesy of Instagram

What a perfect Christmas present! Vanessa and Nick Lachey welcomed their third child, an adorable son named Phoenix, a few months EARLIER than expected! The loving couple are totally in awe of their holiday ‘miracle.’ Check out their cute baby pic!

You think YOUR Christmas presents were off the chain? Sorry, folks, but Nick, 43, and Vanessa Lachey, 36, definitely take the cake on this one. The married couple welcomed son Phoenix on Christmas eve, and couldn’t help but gush over what a miracle he is! “It’s a very merry Christmas indeed,” wrote the mother-of-three on Instagram. “We had our Christmas miracle. Phoenix Robert Lachey decided to show up early and was born on Christmas Eve. Mommy, Daddy, Camden & Brooklyn LOVE you very much! #LacheyPartyOf5.”

👱🏽👩🏽👦🏻👧🏼👶🏼🐶 #LacheyPartyOf5… and Wookie! ❤️ A photo posted by Vanessa Lachey (@vanessalachey) on Sep 2, 2016 at 9:27am PDT

The birth of Phoenix came as a surprise to all of us — including the married couple, who expected their son to arrive in “Spring 2017.” “Vanessa’s water broke super early, like over a week ago,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She has been in the hospital ever since with Nick by her side. The plan was for her to stay in the hospital and keep the early baby in her belly for as long as possible, which was yesterday. Mommy and baby are doing well.”

Nonetheless, the former 98 Degrees singer and Vanessa were prepared with all types of baby equipment, toys, and clothing. “We got a new crib! Now we need a new CRIB,” joked Vanessa on social media in Sept., the same month they announced she was pregnant again. Nick is completely enamored by his son, and already has plans to turn Phoenix into a little dare devil. “I’ve been waiting for years to ride a rollercoaster with my son,” wrote Nick while the family was enjoying a day trip to Disneyland. So cute!

HollywoodLifers, how thrilled are you for Nick, Venessa, and Phoenix?

