‘Vanderpump Rules’ Recap: Jax Suffers A Health Scare & Lala Disappears

Jax went under the knife again on the Dec. 26 episode of ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ but it wasn’t his nose that got worked on this time around. Instead, it was his ‘man boobs.’ Then, when the group met at the airport to start Ariana’s birthday trip to Sonoma, Lala was nowhere to be found.

Lala was MIA at the end of the Dec. 26 episode of Vanderpump Rules, when Ariana, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Jax and Brittany all rallied together at LAX before boarding their flight to Sonoma. Despite several attempts at contacting her, Lala just disappeared. Does that mean we’ll never see Lala again? Could this have been her very last episode ever? (Remember, Lala revealed she left the show halfway through the season, and Tom and Ariana told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the very last time we see Lala is just before their trip to Sonoma.)

We’re not quite sure why Lala decided to skip Ariana’s birthday trip, but she started dreading the party when she learned she’d be stuck in close quarters with Jax, Schwartz and Sandoval. Plus, there’s also that secret boyfriend she loves spending time with.

Another person who had mixed feelings about a birthday party this week was Scheana. After her vicious fight with Stassi and Katie, she was forced to decide whether she still wanted to go with them to Montauk. Shay told her to stop talking to the girls for the moment, but of course, she’s afraid she’ll be cut from Katie’s wedding party. (Don’t fret, Scheana. Based on these pics posted by Bravo, it looks like you’ll make the final cut!)

And speaking of “cuts,” Jax went under the knife for the umpteenth time this time. But instead of getting more work on his nose, he had plastic surgeons cut out hard pieces of his breasts. (Ew!)

Furthermore, James met with Lisa Vanderpump and begged for his DJ job back. He thought it would be a cat in the bag, however, it was anything but that. She refused to bring him back, and then, suggested he find a different career path!

