Image Courtesy of Vimeo

Ow ow! Kylie Jenner gifted the world a Christmas present of her own on Dec. 25 by releasing a super sexy vid of herself getting hot and heavy in the shower with BF Tyga. And seriously, you’ve NEVER seen Kylie like this before! The lusty film even includes up-close-and-personal shots of the star as she & her man share intimate moments in the nude. Watch the wild film here!

While Kylie Jenner, 19, gave close family and friends gifts on Dec. 25, she couldn’t resist including her fans in her holiday plans as well! In fact, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, decided to unwrap HERSELF for all the world to see by releasing a special short film on Christmas day starring herself and her longtime boyfriend Tyga, 27. And boy is it steamy!

The short film, which was shot and directed by photographer Sasha Samsonova, was a secret project that was filmed over a month ago in Venice, California. And, according to Sasha, who spoke to W Magazine, it was meant to be Kylie’s “little surprise gift for the world.” “It fell into place very, very naturally. It just happened,” the photographer said of shooting her “muse.”

Set to the music of Niia, Kylie’s seductive vid starts with her smoking a cigarette completely in the nude. What follows are equally as sexy scenes of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star touching herself in the shower wearing only a soaking wet, white T-shirt as her rapper beau joins her. The two quickly go from making out to just pressing their bodies up against each other.

“The whole deal with this video is that it’s a very personal experience. It’s like you’re watching this person from a point of view that has never been seen before,” Sasha explained. “It’s super raw footage. The thing about this video is that there’s no post-production work whatsoever. It’s only cut together. It’s very raw, and we tried to keep it that way — no skin retouching, nothing.”

Kylie and Tyga also spent Christmas day together and were caught on camera making out at mom Kris Jenner‘s annual epic Christmas party. Clearly these two can’t keep their hands to themselves!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — what do you think of Kylie’s new vid? Is it truly a “gift for the world?”

JavaScript is required to load the comments.