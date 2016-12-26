Rapper Troy Ave Shot Twice In New York City — Is He OK?

REX/Shutterstock

OMG! This is so scary! Rapper Troy Ave was shot multiple times in Brooklyn, NY in his car while on the way to see his family for Christmas. Find out if he’s okay!

Troy Ave, 34, was sitting with his girlfriend in his red Maserati when an attacker came up and open fired into the car on Sunday, Dec. 25. Troy Ave, whose real name is Roland Collins, was grazed in the head and shot in the arm. He is reportedly stable at Brookdale Hospital. Thank goodness!

The scene was left with blood in the drivers seat, broken glass from the window and the door ajar. A passerby helped Troy and his girlfriend to the local hospital for emergency care.

The attack took place on E. 91st St. and Linden Blvd in East Flatbush around 4:20 pm on Christmas Day. Troy’s lawyer, John Stella, said the shooter approached the car when the couple was stopped at a red light.

“He looked to his left. He saw that the guy had a gun and was about to fire, and he started driving away,” Stella said to NY Daily News. “He continued driving and he reached the point where he was bleeding pretty profusely, and apparently a good Samaritan drove him and his girl a couple of blocks the rest of the way to Brookdale.”

According to Stella, the shooter wore a black hoodie and is still at-large.

Troy Ave is no stranger to shooting, however, and is in the midst of his own legal battles. The rapper is due in court on Jan. 26 after being accused of attempted murder in connection with a shooting at a T.I. concert back in May. He is currently out on $500,000 bail after a shooting erupted in the VIP section of the concert left his bodyguard, Ronald McPhatter, dead and Troy with a leg wound. The arrest for attempted murder came after Troy wrestled a weapon away from another man and fired at him. His team of lawyers claim his innocence and say it was self-defense. It is unclear if this recent shooting has any connection to the May incident.

After this recent shooting, rapper 50 Cent posted a photo of he and a bandaged Troy in the hospital, writing, “Dope Boy Troy all good, Merry Christmas.”

We’re so happy Troy Ave is okay! HollywoodLifers, send your good thoughts to Troy Ave and his family below!

