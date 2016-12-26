Kris Jenner Showers Khloe’s BF Tristan Thompson With Expensive Xmas Gifts: Video

Courtesy of Snapchat/Courtesy of Instagram

What a welcome to the family for Tristan Thompson! Kris Jenner has proved she can totally outdo Santa when it comes to super luxurious Christmas gifts for her loved ones. You’ve got to see the video of the thoughtful yet incredibly expensive presents she gave Khloe Kardashian’s NBA star boyfriend.

Make it rain! Tristan Thompson, 25, is getting a first-hand taste of how life dating a Kardashian/Jenner woman is a no-expense spared event come the holidays. The Cleveland Cavaliers star got some major swag from girlfriend Khloe’s mom Kris Jenner, 61, who already “loves” her daughter’s new man. Boy did she ever show it with the gifts she showered upon him for Christmas!

In a Snapchat video, Khloe Kardashian, 32, and Tristan are seen at home in Cleveland where they spent Christmas, with number 13 is unwrapping gifts from her family, including an insanely luxe black Louis Vuitton bag. He’s clearly impressed with the gift, then even more so when Khlo-money drops the little tidbit of news to him that, “They’re not out yet. From my mommy, that style’s not out yet.” Oh Hell yes! He’s the first guy in the NBA with access to the swag bag all thanks to mama Kris!

Kris also made sure to give him a little something extra in the form of a high-end cigar ashtray to help the NBA champ celebrate all of his victories this season. He loved the gift but didn’t know who it was from at first, asking “Shout out to who?” as the camera swings around and Khloe tells him “Kris Jenner!” The Snapchat’s caption read, “If you can’t already tell, my mom loves him.” Yep, it definitely shows!

After he unwrapped Kris’ gifts, it was Khloe’s turn to play Santa for her sweetie and man did she spare no expense! He pulls out a Patek Phillipe box as a friend filming the action could be heard yelling, “That’s some sauce!” at the high-end watchmaker’s brand. “I got something to say. Never bust out quality,” Tristan says upon opening the rose gold watch that sells for a whopping $85,000. He got to wear it immediately as his thoughtful lady tells him, “And it’s fitted to you.” Khloe thinks of everything!

Tristan squeals with joy over his last gift, a diamond encrusted “2B Happy” bracelet to match the watch, which also was of course custom fitted for his large wrist. He’s so proud, he showed off for the cameras how luxe they looked side by side. Oh yeah, the benefits of dating a Kardashian!

