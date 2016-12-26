Courtesy of Instagram

We all know Taylor Swift is the biggest sweetheart in the world when it comes to caring about her fans, but this one really takes the cake! The singer visited a 96-year-old veteran and mega-Swifty at his Missouri home to give him the private concert of a lifetime! Get the details here.

As if we couldn’t love Taylor Swift any more than we already do, the big-hearted 27-year-old made a dream come true for one of her literally oldest fans! World War II veteran Cyrus Porter, 96, of New Madrid, MO made headlines when he told a local newspaper about what a big Taylor fan he is and how her music has helped him bond with his 20 plus grandkids. Well, as soon as Tay heard about the story, she jumped on a plane to meet her elderly mega-fan and give him the surprise of his life!

The “Shake it Off” singer arrived at his home around 1pm local time Dec. 26 with her guitar in hand, ready to play for Cyrus and his family. She posed for pictures with him and his family, and his grandson Robert Frye shared photos on Twitter, telling everyone, “It’s a Christmas Miracle! Thank you @taylorswift13. My grandpa was so excited!!” Cyrus is seen beaming from ear to ear next to a smiling Taylor, decked out in a tan sweater and her signature red lipstick.

She then got out her guitar and gave a private concert for Cyrus and his family. WHAT…A…SWEETHEART!!!!

Taylor even took the time to let Cyrus show her some of his World War II memorabilia!

Cyrus’ story made headlines when he told Ozark First about how he and his grandkids have bonded through Taylor’s music, and even at his age he’s still managed to make it to two of her tour stops! “I’ve been to two concerts,” he said. “Memphis and St Louis. Look what she does… she puts on a show no one else puts on. I just enjoyed going to see ’em and her. I would as soon go see her right now as anybody!” He told the paper he’d love to see her in concert again one last time, but who knows when Taylor is going to hit the road again, and hey…the guy is 96-years-old! Making Cyrus’ dream come true by going to his house to give him a private concert, as well as meeting with this true American hero, is just the sweetest thing we’ve heard of in a really long time. Never stop being you Taylor! There’s a reason your fans love you so much — you always give it right back!

