Nothing screams ‘party time’ like sparkly sequins! Proving that great minds think alike, both Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift have flaunted their killer curves in a black sequined jumpsuit, but who ultimately wore it better? VOTE on your favorite look!

Dying to make a fashion statement at your annual holiday party? Look no further than Kylie Jenner, 19, and Taylor Swift, 26. The two beauties ALMOST commit a fashion faux-pas by wearing a similar (if not the exact same) black sequined jumpsuit. Luckily, they didn’t wear the same outfit to the same party, phew! Kylie flaunted her pert derriere and some major side boob in her sequined jumpsuit at Kris Jenner‘s Christmas celebration. Taylor, on the other hand, rocked hers at the iHeartRadio Music Awards earlier this year in Apr. So tell us, who wore it better?

Ironically enough, Kylie isn’t the only sister finding wardrobe inspiration from other stars! For her 21st birthday, Kendall Jenner rocked a silver metallic dress that looks practically identical to Paris Hilton‘s. The Simple Life reality star is said to have worn that dress on HER 21st birthday as well — it’s like we’re seeing double! The Vogue covergirl also mimicked Paris’ accessory style, pairing a metallic chocker and silver clutch with the disco ball-inspired minidress.

In our humble opinion, the black sequined jumpsuit fits Kylie’s edgy personality a little more. The makeup maven is always changing up her looks, from colorful wigs to plastic surgery speculations, so we’re used to her taking lots of risks! In Taylor’s case, she went through an all-black gothic phase while dating DJ Calvin Harris (during which she wore this jumpsuit). But once their relationship fizzled out, the “Shake It Off” singer reverted back to her preppy collar-loving, red lipstick-wearing style. Regardless of who wins your vote, it’s undeniable that both ladies look AMAZING!

HollywoodLifers, who rocked the look better — Taylor or Kylie?

