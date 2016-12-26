Taylor Swift, Tom Hiddleston & More: 18 Most Shocking Couples Of 2016

REX/Shutterstock/FameFlynet/Courtesy of Instagram

We NEVER saw these celebrity relationships coming! Our mouths totally dropped when stars like Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston and Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian got together throughout 2016, and we still can’t believe some of these romances happened. Relive the year’s most shocking new couples here!

Taylor Swift, 27, may have been caught dancing with Tom Hiddleston, 35, at the Met Gala in May, but no one expected her to be dating him just two weeks after her split from Calvin Harris, 32, in June! We were still getting over the devastating breakup when photos surfaced of Tay and Tom kissing, and their whirlwind romance — complete with major PDA and trips overseas — continued to shock us for weeks. Sadly, things ended after just three months, but we’ll never forget this duo!

Meanwhile, Blac Chyna, 28, and Rob Kardashian, 29, have been one of the year’s most buzzed-about romances because of the pair’s incredibly volatile, up and down relationship. We first found out they were together when fans noticed Rob’s arm tattoos in one of Chyna’s Instagram pics, and from then on, they were incredibly public about their love for one another. By April, they were engaged, and in the beginning of May, they announced she was pregnant. Talk about a whirlwind! These two have broken up and gotten back together countless times, most recently resulting in Blac taking baby Dream and leaving Rob alone. YIKES!

Speaking of pregnancies, how about Liam Payne, 23, and Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, 33?! Rumors of their romance first went public in February, and they slowly started showing their affection publicly more and more often. By September, rumors were in full swing that she was pregnant with the pair’s child, news they still haven’t confirmed with an official announcement. However, when they stepped out and she was sporting a MAJOR baby bump on Nov. 28, there was no question!

Click through the gallery above to see more shocking celeb couples from 2016!

HollywoodLifers, which couple shocked you the most this year?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.