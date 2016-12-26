Sarah Michelle Gellar Attacked After Confusing Boy George For George Michael

REX/Shutterstock

Yikes! This is so not good. Sarah Michelle Gellar mixed up her George’s and tweeted her sadness over the death of Boy George instead of George Michael and got some serious backlash! See the insane tweets!

Everyone is devastated and shocked by the sudden death of pop icon George Michael at the young age of 53 from heart failure, according to his spokesperson. Sarah Michelle Gellar, 39, took to Twitter to share her sadness on Dec. 25… but paid tribute to the wrong George. Yikes!

“Do you really want to hurt me? I guess you do 2016 – #ripboygeorge I was truly one of your biggest fans,” the actress tweeted, confusing another ’80s pop sensation, Boy George, with George Michael.

Sarah quickly corrected her mistake, writing, “Just as sad when you get the correct information. #ripgeorgemichael thank you to everyone who corrected me – it’s still so sad.”

Of course, even with the fix, Twitter was reacted ferociously, completely hating on Sarah for her mistake! “Boy George has checked himself into hospital cos of you!” one user tweeted.

“Don’t worry Sarah Jessica Parker, I think it went by largely unnoticed,” another added. Eek!

Sarah responded to the outpour of hate with a string of tweets, writing, “And for the record yes I completely know the difference between Boy George and George Michael- I heard incorrectly. My intentions were good.” In another message she added, “This is usually why I don’t comment on public matters, but it all seemed so sad on Christmas. Lesson learned.”

Luckily, users responded to her with love, one writing, “Mistakes happen. Don’t let others make you feel guilty for caring.”

In the midst of Sarah Michelle Gellar’s twitter mishap, Boy George posted his own George Michael tribute. While there were rumors the two feuded throughout the years, they sang together a number of times and seemingly reconciled. Their most famous performance together was with the supergroup Band Aid in 1984, in which they sang “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” to raise funds for famine in Ethiopia.

“I am thinking of @GeorgeMichael’s family, friends and fans right now. He was so loved and I hope he knew it because the sadness today is beyond words. Devastating. What a beautiful voice he had and his music will live on as a testament to his talent. I can’t believe he is gone. I hope the Buddha will hold him in his arms. NMRK,” the “Everything I Own” singer wrote on Twitter.

This is such a sad time for the music industry and beyond. Our thoughts and prayers are with George Micheal’s family and friends. HollywoodLifers, send your condolences below!

