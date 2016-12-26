Kylie Jenner Creates Custom KyShadow Palettes For North West & Penelope Disick

Courtesy of Instagram/REX Shutterstock

Aw! North West & Penelope Disick are two VERY lucky little ladies! For an extra special Christmas surprise, Aunt Kylie Jenner gifted her adorable nieces with one-of-a-kind Kylie Cosmetics kits. Even better, their thoughtful gifts were completely personalized with their favorite colors and their names! See pics of their epic gifts here.

Kylie Jenner, 19, is officially the best aunt ever! For Christmas, the makeup mogul gave her toddler nieces North West, 3, and Penelope Disick, 4, a gift most girls would kill for — customized versions of her entire Kylie Cosmetics Christmas collections! Anyone else feeling just a tad jealous?

Only for North 💜 A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Dec 26, 2016 at 10:42am PST

Only for Penelope 💕 A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Dec 26, 2016 at 10:42am PST

Posting the fabulous pics to her Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account, the reality star shared a snapshot of P’s and Nori’s Christmas gifts side by side. “Kylie’s custom gifts to Penelope & North. A whole set in their favorite color 💕💜,” the photo was captioned. She then gave fans a closer look by sharing zoomed-in pics of both North’s and Penelope’s sets.

We love how Kylie clearly knows her nieces so well. After all, it’s no secret P and Nori LOVE playing with makeup already. “Penelope is into makeup and beauty, I think just from seeing me,” her mom Kourtney Kardashian, 37, told British program This Morning last month. “We get our hair and makeup done a lot, and usually we try to do it at our house, so she’s around a lot. My mom [Kris Jenner, 61] got Penelope and North these little vanities for Christmas and filled it with makeup.” We’re sensing a theme here!

And let’s not forget when North rocked black lipstick at King Cairo‘s fourth birthday party in October! That color was also courtesy of Auntie Kylie, and boy did Nori know how to wear it! We can totally see her and Penelope starting their own beauty empire in the future.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited to see a North and Penelope KyShadow palette?

