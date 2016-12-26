Michael B. Jordan is clapping back at trolls on Instagram who claim he is gay! See him shut down his haters in an awesome Snapchat video!

Michael B. Jordan is done with rumors! Over the holiday weekend, the actor was the brunt of speculations that he was in gay after a crazy Instagrammer blew up his photo with some sexually explicit comments. Michael took to Snapchat on Dec. 26 to share his thoughts on these commenters trying to stir up rumors that the steamy actor is gay — which he is def not.

“I usually don’t comment creep but, you know, s**t today I got time,” he says to the camera in a calm manner. “So look, whoever’s angry, bitter, upset for whatever reason, grow the f**k up ‘cause karma’s real. And I usually take the high road. I usually don’t say s**t, I just let it roll ‘cause people are going to be people. Everybody they opinion. That’s what the Internet’s for. They going to say whatever.”

After the calm tirade, Michael returned to the Snap to backtrack on his speech and thank his fans for their support. “On second thought, why am I even giving energy to that s**t on this day,” he said. “Y’all my fans. Y’all don’t need to hear me ranting about some BS. Enjoy your family, enjoy your blessings, enjoy the people you hold close and cherish that.”

Well Michael definitely cleared the air! However, this isn’t the first time there’s been talk of his sexuality! In May 2016, the Fruitvale Station actor was abused after posing in Vanity Fair with his hand on another man’s head. WHAT?! Yes, Michael was patting Creed film director Ryan Coogler on the head and received immense backlash.

“Of the hundreds of photos taken during a photo shoot.. This is the effeminate image the Vanity Fair photo editor selected to display to the world. No self respecting heterosexual males pose like this naturally,” one commenter wrote about the pose.

Yeah, we don’t blame Michael for speaking out, this is crazy!

