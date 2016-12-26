Miley Cyrus Plants A Giant Kiss On Liam Hemsworth In Adorable Christmas Pic

Courtesy of Liam Hemsworth Instagram

Aw! Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth totally won Christmas this year! Posting a rare PDA pic featuring his ladylove planting a sweet kiss on his cheek, the actor showed fans that he and Miley are undoubtedly the cutest celeb couple of 2016! See pics of how the two celebrated their fun-filled holiday here.

Miley Cyrus, 24, and Liam Hemsworth, 26, are the CUTEST! Snuggling up together in an epic Christmas snapshot, Miley gave her beau a huge kiss on the cheek — and fans went absolutely nuts over their sweet PDA pic! While Liam is typically a very private person when it comes to his and Miley’s relationship, the actor was actually the one who posted the Dec. 25 pic, captioning the image “Whatever.”

Merry xmas world xoxo @liamhemsworth @hemsworthluke @zocobodypro @jasonsmith84 @elsapatakyconfidential @mileycyrus A photo posted by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Dec 24, 2016 at 7:17pm PST

Celebrando!! Celebrating! A photo posted by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Dec 24, 2016 at 7:21pm PST

I caught Miley kissing santa clause 🎅🏼👅💖 A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 25, 2016 at 10:37pm PST

The pic was taken at the Hemsworth family Christmas party and also included his mom Leonie Hemsworth. Even better, Liam and Miley have only been spotted together at a handful of public events so this was definitely one sweet Christmas treat for their followers! “This relationship gives me life,” one commenter wrote. Another gushed, “My heart. Omg. 😍 When love is sweeter than the second time around. 😍.”

The Last Song co-stars couldn’t look any more in love! This isn’t the first sweet pic the two have posted this Christmas season either, breaking Liam’s No-PDA rule. It all started when Liam celebrated Christmas early with his fiancée’s fam and posed by a tree alongside Miley’s dad Billy Ray Cyrus, mom Tish Cyrus and siblings Brandi Cyrus, Trace Cyrus, Braison Cyrus and Noah Cyrus.

After that fete, it was on to the Hemsworth family party, which took place on Dec. 25, where Liam and Miley hung out with Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky. In one pic, the whole gang is wearing matching Christmas onesies! How cute is THAT? A giant sign even hung behind them spelling out “Merry Christmas” with lights inside each letter, giving the celebration a chic Hollywood touch.

But of course nothing makes us swoon more than Chris and Miley’s adorable photo. There’s no question these two had a holiday filled with love.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you love seeing Miley and Liam together? Does it look like they had a fun Christmas?

