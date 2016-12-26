Courtesy of Vimeo

And the winner of the wet T-shirt contest is the stunning Kylie Jenner (obviously)! For Christmas, the reality star gifted boyfriend Tyga a present that was already unwrapped — herself! Here are the sexiest moments from her new topless video!

If we could nominate a prom king and queen of 2016, it would definitely be Tyga, 27, and Kylie Jenner, 19. This year was full of sexy moments from the couple, but none of them compare to the Christmas gift Tyga received from his leading lady. Unlike most presents, this one arrived at his front door already unwrapped from head to toe. The sexiest moments from the makeup maven’s new video are as follows — Kylie caressing her killer curves in nothing but a skintight T-shirt, rubbing her naked body against Tyga’s in the shower, smoking a cigarette in the NUDE, and flaunting her tattoos under the steamy running water!

The video was shot by Sasha Samsonova, who has worked with Kylie on tons of sexy projects over the years. This one in particular was filmed in a secret location in Venice, California, according to Sasha. “It fell into place very, very naturally,” she confesses to Us Weekly. “It just happened.” Often times actors reveal that shooting a sex scene feels awkward, but for Kylie and Tyga, their natural chemistry was flying off the charts from the very beginning. The couple aren’t shy to flaunt their PDA at all, as they make out and get super touchy-feely in the shower.

As if Kylie wasn’t naturally sexy enough, we have reason to believe that two not-so-natural additions have been made to her body. “Her breasts appear to have gone from a conservative B to a full D,” Dr. Anthony Youn, a plastic surgeon, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “I suspect that she’s had a recent breast augmentation, giving her breasts that proportionately rival her famous lips.” What a stunner!

HollywoodLifers, what is YOUR favorite moment from Kylie’s new video?

