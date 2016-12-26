Courtesy of Paris Hilton Instagram/Courtesy of Snapchat/REX Shutterstock

Now that’s hot! Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton reunited at Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve bash, amid rumors the two had reconciled after their falling out years ago. See the pics of the two socialites celebrating Christmas the Kardashian way!

Long before Kim Kardashian was THE Kim Kardashian, she was Paris Hilton’s assistant and closet organizer. Look at her now! The two had a serious falling out in 2009, but since Kim’s frightening Paris robbery, it seems that Ms. Hilton has tried to make amends. Now, she’s clearly welcomed back into the Kardashian gang after receiving an invite to Kris’s annual Christmas party!

While Kim and Paris weren’t in any shots together, they were still at the same party, which definitely shows some progress in the relationship that’s been radio silent for years. Things between the two started to spark questions when Kim followed her former BFF on Instagram on Nov. 17.

At the holiday party, Paris adorned a lacy black dress and sparkling earrings. She posed for photos with Khloe Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner, and shared a cute group pic around a blushing Santa! Kim was mostly under the radar, but made some appearances on her sisters Snapchats, looking as gorgeous as ever!

Kim and the Hilton heiress actually grew up as close friends, even best friends. However, things took a turn when Paris started to be yesterday’s news with the cancellation of The Simple Life, and Kim Kardashian’s name was becoming more and more prevalent.

Paris began to diss the Kardashian family in the press, once going so far as to diss the famous Kardashian butt in a radio interview, saying it was like “cottage cheese inside a big trash bag,” and adding, “It’s gross.” Yikes!

Kim wasn’t so innocent either. In 2015, she dissed her former BFF in Rolling Stone, saying, “I am not the type of girl who carries a dog in my purse.”

Well, now these two seem to be on good terms, and we hope they keep it that way! HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s safe to say Paris and Kim have made up? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.