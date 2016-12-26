Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Look Unhappy Together On Christmas Day — See Pic

REX/Shutterstock

Why the long face? Kim Kardashian and Kanye West don’t appear to be in a cheerful mood this holiday season, as they stepped out looking totally unhappy together on Christmas day. Check out the shocking pic that has some fans extremely worried!

What started out as a Christmas Story is now turning into Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! Unlike the rest of her family, Kim Kardashian, 36, doesn’t look too thrilled about the holidays this year. The reality star stepped out with Kanye West, 39, on Christmas Day looking pretty unhappy as they drove around Calabasas. Kim was on her phone the whole time, while the “Famous” rapper basically gave her the death stare from the driver’s seat. Maybe one of them didn’t get the Christmas present they had hoped for, or maybe it’s something more serious…like those divorce rumors. SEE THE PICS, HERE.

Just the night before, younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner were strutting their stuff at Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas bash. Kendall filmed herself singing along to Xmas carols, while Kylie flaunted her curves in a sequined black jumpsuit. Both beauties were very active on social media, and it looked like they were having tons of fun! Meanwhile, Kim reportedly ordered her man to STAY AWAY from the party, according to the Daily Mail. The Selfish author rocked an eddy lip ring at the event, and didn’t seem to be missing Kanye all that much.

It goes without saying that Kimye have had a stressful year, taking into account her Parisian robbery and the rapper’s scary hospitalization. Since Kanye’s release from the UCLA Medical Center, he’s vowed to be a better father and husband — but is he following through? Kanye knows Kim, North, and Saint are the most important things in his life, so he’s vowed to dial down his quirky personality. He’ll do anything to save their marriage!

HollywoodLifers, why do YOU think Kim and Kanye look unhappy in the picture?

