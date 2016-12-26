Kim Kardashian & Kanye West In ‘Rough Spot’ But Trying ‘To Get Through’ 2016

REX Shutterstock

If there are two people that wish 2016 could be over today, it’s Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. HollywoodLife.com is EXCLUSIVELY reporting that the A-List couple is in a ‘rough spot’ and simply trying to ‘get through the end of the year.’ Read on for all the details.

It’s the most wonderful and jolly time of the year for most people. But for Kanye West, 39, and Kim Kardashian, 36, it’s anything but. Kanye was just released from the hospital a few weeks ago after reportedly being placed on an involuntary 51/50 hold. And prior to his hospitalization, Kim was robbed at gun point! And as if those incidents weren’t enough, it’s now being reported that the couple is having serious problems in their marriage and are doing their best to make it to 2017.

“Obviously, the end of this year hasn’t been festive,” a source close to the power couple told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He and Kim have had many disagreements of late regarding their busy schedules, their house and renovation, his support for [Donald] Trump and their marriage in general. No doubt Kanye loves his wife,” the source continued. “He always has and always will. But right now they’re in a rough spot but doing the best they can to get through the end of the year.”

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the Kardashians had their annual Christmas party on Dec. 24. It looked like a blast and while everybody in the world would have died to have been invited, Kanye himself was over it before it even began. “This year, he was pretty much a wallflower at the Xmas party,” another source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He didn’t sing or dance, and he just kind of watched everyone have fun.”

