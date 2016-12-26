Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Were ‘Not Getting Along’ At Christmas Party: New Details

Courtesy of Instagram/REX Shutterstock

So sad! Christmas is all about families coming together, but for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, they couldn’t put their marital problems aside for the festive holiday. Keep reading how the two were barely on speaking terms at Kris Jenner’s annual yuletide bash.

Well isn’t this just a holiday downer! We were hoping the Christmas spirit could help Kanye West, 39, and Kim Kardashian, 36, improve the mood in their allegedly troubled marriage, but even the most blissful of times couldn’t even get them on pleasant terms! Kris Jenner, 61, held her annual Christmas Eve bash on Dec. 24 and not only did the couple fail to arrive together, they kept their distance and “barely spoke,” a source tells PEOPLE magazine.

Kim showed up at the party solo early in the evening, while Kanye went out to the movies with a friend and only dropped by far later once the celebration was underway. Unlike Kim, who was seen in plenty of Instagram and Snapchat pics and videos enjoying herself, Yeezy didn’t partake in the fun activities and kept to himself like a wallflower for most of the time he was there.

“They were focused on making it a fun Christmas for the kids,” the source tells the magazine. “They hang out with the kids, but are not really getting along otherwise.” Well, on the upside at least Kanye is finally getting to spend time with their two children, North, three and Saint, one, as he didn’t get to see much of them during and after his eight-day hospitalization following an alleged mental breakdown.

After all of the troubling times the couple have endured in the latter part of 2016 including Kanye’s medical crisis and Kim’s armed robbery, hopefully once we begin the new year things can start fresh for the couple. Unfortunately, when they were seen driving around Calabasas on Christmas day, the pair looked like they wanted to be anywhere else than with each other, which is really so heartbreaking to see.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kanye and Kim’s marriage is doomed? Will they get divorced in 2017?

