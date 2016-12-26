Kanye West Dyes His Hair Pink After Going Blond — See His Fresh New Look

Splash News

Check out the softer side of Yeezy! Kanye West has dyed his hair pink after experimenting with a blond look following his recent hospitalization. You’ve got to see the pics of him rocking his cheery new colored locks and tell us what you think.

It looks like Kylie Jenner, 19, is now one of Kanye West‘s biggest style influencers, as the 39-year-old rapper is changing up his hair color just like his little sister-in-law is so famous for. His formerly golden blond locks are now dyed an upbeat bright pink and yellow, giving his head a total springtime feel that could be straight out of Easter instead of Christmastime. The colors remind us of yummy marshmallow peeps!

Yeezy debuted the new ‘do Dec. 26 after he was seen yet again leaving the movies, a hobby he’s taken to numerous times over the past week. He rocked the dye job along with his usual attire of a white hoodie, camouflage army pants and a shearling coat for the chilly L.A. temps. We always love his fashion sense, but we’re totally digging the fact that he’s experimenting with his hair color now that he’s finally grown in some locks to his usually shaved dome.

Maybe the hair color transformation will help bring positive changes to the rest of his turbulent life of late. He and wife Kim Kardashian, 36, just weathered a rough Christmastime where the two were barely on speaking terms, and he’s only been out of the hospital for less than a month after an eight-day stay for sleep deprivation and exhaustion. His cheerful new hair color and interest in film show that he’s back to exploring his artistic side, and if that means he’s being inspired to write new music, then we all win.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kanye’s new pink hair? Does it suit him? Take our poll and VOTE!

