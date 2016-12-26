Kanye West Didn’t Want To Attend Kardashian Christmas Party: He’s ‘Not In The Holiday Mood’

Courtesy of Instagram

Normally Kanye West is the life of the party — but not this time! The recovering rapper didn’t want to attend the Kardashian Christmas bash, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned, as he wasn’t ‘in the holiday mood.’ Read on to find out why!

When we think of Kanye West, 39, we picture a party maker, NOT a party pooper! “Obviously the end of this year hasn’t been festive,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He and Kim [Kardashian] have had many disagreements as of late regarding their busy schedules, home renovations, his support for Donald [Trump], and their marriage in general. No doubt Kanye loves his wife, and he always will, but right now they’re in a rough spot.”

Try as we may to dismiss the divorce rumors, there’s growing suspicion that Kimye are growing further and further apart. As if the reality star’s scary Parisian robbery wasn’t traumatizing enough, Kanye is battling his own demons now. The hip hop star checked into the UCLA Medical Center for a few days, following reports that he was suffering from paranoia. Since his release, Kanye has vowed to dial down his outspoken personality, but that’s the side of him Kim instantly fell in love with. It’s like a catch-22!

Unfortunately, we haven’t seen the same Kanye since returning home to Kim and the kids. The rapper appears to be a shell of his former self, adding unnecessary pressure to his marriage. “They’re doing the best they can to get through the end of the year,” continues the source, noting that the couple appear a little unhappy together these days. Kimye were photographed driving around Calabasas on Dec. 26 looking more miserable than ever. “This to me is the unhappiest she’s ever looked,” well-respected body language expert Dr. Lillian Glass told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Ugh, 2016 is the worst year ever.

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Kanye isn’t feeling the holiday spirit this year?

