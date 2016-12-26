Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: She ‘Is The Unhappiest She’s Ever Looked’ In New X-Mas Pics

REX Shutterstock

Yikes! Looks like Kim Kardashian didn’t have a very merry Christmas after all — at least according to new pics that surfaced on Dec. 25. Speaking with a body language expert, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that not only does poor Kim look extremely unhappy, she and Kanye are completely ‘disconnected!’ Is there trouble in paradise?

Uh-oh! Kim Kardashian, 36, does NOT look too pleased with Kanye West, 39. Stepping out with her husband on Dec. 25, the reality star and rapper were photographed inside a car while driving around Calabasas, California. And while it’s pretty obvious that Kim and Kanye were not feeling the love, we’re not the only ones who think so! CLICK HERE TO SEE THE SULLEN PICS.

“In the first pic, Kanye’s giving Kim weird looks and she’s leaning on the door in the car, and this to me is the unhappiest she’s ever looked,” well respected body language expert Dr. Lillian Glass revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“In the second pic, she’s giving him the cold shoulder. He’s looking ahead and her head is cocked away from him and her shoulder is raised showing she’s alienating him. And look at him, he’s completely disconnected from her. It’s like anyone could be in that picture with him because he’s not even connected to her.”

Especially amidst rumors of Kim and Kanye heading for divorce, these pics do not look good for the couple. On top of Kimye’s gloomy attitudes, Kim was also reportedly on her phone the entire car ride, with Kanye continuing to give her dirty looks from the driver’s seat. We can just FEEL the tension!

The night before, on Christmas Eve, Kim joined the rest of the Kardashian fam at Kris Jenner‘s, 61, annual Christmas party. And while Kim, her daughter North West, 3, Khloe Kardashian, 32, Kylie Jenner, 19, and more attended the star-studded event, the fam even had John Legend, 37, perform. Talk about a night to remember! Kanye was also at the party with his wife, but so far he hasn’t been spotted in any photos WITH her. We sure hope Kimye’s holiday celebration turned around after these sullen pics were taken!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do YOU think Kim looks unhappy with Kanye on Christmas?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.