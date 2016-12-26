Jillian Harris Engaged: Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star Getting Married

Courtesy of Jillian Harris Instagram

SO exciting! Former ‘Bachelorette’ Jillian Harris is going to be a bride for the 1st time! Even better, after welcoming a baby earlier this year with her love Justin Pasutto, the lifestyle blogger’s beau popped the question on Christmas day! Talk about one EPIC holiday gift! Get all the romantic details here.

Jillian Harris, 36, got EXACTLY what she wished for this Christmas — an engagement ring! Her boyfriend of four years, Justin Pasutto, asked the brunette beauty to be his wife on Dec. 25, making Jillian the “happiest girl in the world.” Aw! We can’t imagine a better ending to an already-fantastic year for the star, who welcomed a baby son, Leo, in August.

“Well THAT was SOME Christmas morning!!!!! OH MY GOD my heart cannot handle this much LOVE! @slipperygoose you’ve made me the HAPPIEST girl in the world. 💍🍾❤️ #Finally,” Jillian captioned an adorable pic announcing her engagement. In the photo, Jillian and Justin can be seen sitting on a bed with little Leo wearing matching pajamas.

The family-of-three look absolutely adorable in the snapshot, but we just can’t keep our eyes off that stunning engagement ring! And while the photo is taken from a bit of a distance, one thing is certainly clear — that is one big sparkler! We can only imagine how happy the soon-to-be Pasutto must be right now.

Yesterday was Magic. My heart could not be more grateful for this family of my mine @slipperygoose @nachocilantro ❤️❤️❤️📷 @weddedbliss101 A photo posted by Jillian Harris (@jillian.harris) on Dec 17, 2016 at 10:30am PST

This is Jillian’s second engagement, as she was engaged to contestant Ed Swiderski at the conclusion of The Bachelorette back in 2009. The two never followed through with marriage though as they broke up two years later. “I was 32 when we met, and Justin was a fresh ripe 24,” Jillian wrote of Justin in a blog post that announced her pregnancy. “BTW I SWEAR he told me he was 27, which I rounded up to 28… so in my mind we were basically the same age HAHA.”

The celeb continued, “Our age difference was never really an issue for us, our love was always strong and very real and that’s all that mattered. But truth be told, I could have gotten knocked up with his baby on that second date and I probably would have been over the moon… haha… ok MAYBE too soon, but I WAS smitten.” So sweet — these two are DEFINITELY head-over-heels!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited for Jillian and Justin to tie the knot? Send the happy couple your congratulations below!

