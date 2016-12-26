‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star James Kennedy Pays Tribute To Godfather George Michael

Courtesy of Instagram

George Michael touched the lives of so many, but no connection comes close to the one he shared with his godson. ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star James Kennedy took to Instagram to mourn the singer’s tragic death, writing an incredibly touching message! See it, here.

George Michael, 53, doesn’t have any biological children, but godson James Kennedy always felt like family. The Vanderpump Rules star is the latest celebrity to commemorate George’s death, writing an emotional message on Instagram. “Rest In Peace George,” he captioned a photo with the “Last Christmas” singer. “I’m heartbroken we never got to speak again after so many years. I can’t believe this has happened. Please watch over me in heaven Godfather. Enjoy paradise I love you.”

Rest In Peace George I'm heartbroken we never got to speak again after so many years, I can't believe this has happened, please watch over me in heaven Godfather. Enjoy paradise I love you. ❤️ A photo posted by James Kennedy (@itsjameskennedy) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:47pm PST

Many others like Ryan Reynolds, Madonna, and Boy George also posted touching messages to the late pop star, but none compare to the tellings of George’s lover. London-based hairdresser Fadi Fawaz opened up about finding George’s lifeless body in bed on Dec. 25, calling it a Christmas he’ll “never forget.” The same day that George passed away from heart failure, Fadi entered his home in Oxfordshire, England to find him dead in bed. Those closest to the legendary singer know that his health was on the decline since 2011 when he was diagnosed with pneumonia.

Despite the release of his 2014 album Symphonica, fans will always remember George for this 80’s party anthems like “Faith” and “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go.” As we previously told you, George was eagerly awaiting for 2017 to make an epic comeback, as he had new material up his sleeves! “George was working on new music that he was planning on releasing in 2017. He wanted 2017 to be his comeback year,” the late star’s friend told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He was looking forward to getting back on stage and performing.” He’s singing in heaven now, and the angels are listening!

