George Michael’s Boyfriend Recalls Heartbreaking Moment He Found Singer’s Lifeless Body

So sad! George Michael’s boyfriend had the scare of his life when he discovered the singer’s lifeless body on Christmas. Fadi Fawaz will ‘never forget’ the heartbreaking moment, and vows to ‘never stop missing’ him. Read all the emotional details, here!

This is not the type of Christmas story we wish to write about. George Micheal‘s, 53, publicist confirmed that the singer died peacefully inside his home, but to boyfriend Fadi Fawaz, his passing was an entirely different experience. “I found him dead in bed,” recalls George’s hairdresser lover to the Daily Mail. George later took to Twitter to mourn to loss of the “Careless Whisper” hit-maker, writing, “It’s an xmas I will never forget, finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning…I will never stop missing you xx.”

As if it were almost planned, George passed away on Christmas Day. Fans will always remember him as the “Last Christmas” hitmaker, but that’s not to say his other songs were a miss! “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” is another classic that still plays across a platform of movie sounds (like Zoolander) and radio stations. As heartbroken as we are that 2016 claimed another much-too-young celebrity, there couldn’t have been a more perfect time than Christmas to say goodbye to this world.

It is believed that the London-based hairstylist and the former WHAM singer were a couple since 2012. George’s ex-boyfriend, Kenny Goss, also spoke out after hearing of Michael’s tragic heart failure, confessing,”He was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much.” Michael and the art dealer were in item for TWELVE years, and their relationship played a key role in the singer going public with his homosexuality. We’re so upset that Michael didn’t wake us up before he went-went, but we’ll always remember him as a Hollywood legend!

