George Michael’s WHAM! Bandmate Andrew Ridgeley ‘Heartbroken’ Over His Death

Incredibly sad. After the shocking news of George Michael’s death on Christmas day, tributes poured in from around the globe to the pop icon. Among them was his WHAM! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley, who shared his extreme grief.

While a musical icon, George Michael, 53, was perhaps best known for his songs while in the group WHAM! along with Andrew Ridgeley, 53. After the devastating news of George’s death, Andrew took to Twitter to share how heartbroken he was over the loss.

Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx https://t.co/OlGTm4D9O6 — Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) December 26, 2016

Of course, Andrew wasn’t the only famous face to find himself mourning the loss of George. Elton John, James Corden and countless others were quick to lean on their fans as they said good-bye to the pop legend and friend. Sadly, George passed away on Christmas morning, according to his manager, after suffering from heart failure. At this time, not much more is known, though other reports claim that George was not ill at the time before his death. In fact, he was in production of shooting a biopic for Showtime, according to TMZ.

It surely is a tragic and sad loss for the music loving world, that’s for sure.

