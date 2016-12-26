George Michael’s Life In Pictures: Relive The Late Singer’s Most Iconic Moments

REX/Shutterstockk

This is just devastating. Wham! singer George Michael tragically passed away on Christmas morning and now the world is mourning the late pop icon. While his life was cut short, it was filled with success and charity that made him the superstar he was.

George Michael passed away on Christmas morning at the young age of 53, leaving the music industry and fans around the world in utter shock. His unprecedented death, caused by apparent heart failure, added him to the list of legends lost this year. We now look back at some of George Michael’s iconic moments to remember the talented singer.

Born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, the English singer started his successful career with Andrew Ridgeley, forming the pop duo Wham! in 1981. Known for their catchy hits “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and the heartbreaking Christmas jam, “Last Christmas,” the hit-makers sold over 25 million albums before breaking up in 1986.

George set off into a solo career following Wham!’s ultimate demise. His first project was a duet with none of then Aretha Franklin on “I Knew you Were Waiting,” which surged to the top charts in the US and UK, establishing George as a successful solo artist. That same year, the pop sensation released his first solo album titled Faith, in which he played every instrument and wrote every song. The 9-track album included 6 singles, notably “One More Try” and “I Want Your Sex.” The album won the 1989 Grammy for Album Of The Year and has sold over 25 million copies worldwide.

In September 1990, George Michael released his second solo album titled, Listen Without Prejudice, in which he tried to appear as a more “serious artist” rather than a sex icon to millions of young girls around the world. While the album had wide-spread success, George was still an idol to millions everywhere, especially with his sensual, model-inspired hit “Too Funky.”

After a nasty lawsuit with Sony to break his contract and recreate his image, George Michael produced seven more solo albums between 1993 and 2016. He donated millions of his song royalties to AIDS research and education. Throughout the years he was also featured on a number of tracks with other pop icons, including Elton John, Madonna and Paul McCartney.

Throughout his life, George Michael was a trailblazer for gay men and women later in his career, as he was forced to publicly come out in 1998 after being arrested for engaging in public sex. He became a spokesperson for those with HIV/AIDS and donated millions to the fight for a cure.

George Michael’s death is not only a shock, but a major loss across the world. He lived a life full of giving and gratitude. He will be deeply missed.

We are sending our thoughts to his loved ones at this time.

