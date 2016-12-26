George Michael Wanted 2017 To Be ‘Comeback’ Year: Was Set To Release New Music

REX Shutterstock

While George Michael tragically passed away on the morning of Dec. 25, the award-winning singer/songwriter apparently had a whole lot more to say in 2017! Although George hadn’t released new music in years, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned he was deeming this upcoming year the year of his epic ‘comeback.’ SO sad!

George Michael may not have released new music since his 2014 album Symphonica, but according to a close friend of his, 2017 was going to be a year filled with tons of fresh material as the singer was preparing to make his comeback! Sadly though, the singer was found dead in his home on Dec. 25 before he had his chance to share anything new with the world.

“George was working on new music that he was planning on releasing in 2017. He wanted 2017 to be his comeback year,” the late star’s friend told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He was looking forward to getting back on stage and performing.” That would have been so amazing to see, especially since George ranks among the best-selling British acts of all time. In fact, Billboard mag even ranked him the 40th-most successful artist to ever live!

“His death is a complete shock and very sad. He still had so much music in him that he wanted to share with the world,” our insider added. And while we most likely won’t be hearing new material from the famed performer, George does have a documentary on his life called Freedom that is set to be released in March 2017. It’ll be his second documentary.

Since the news of his passing, many close friends of the star — including Elton John, 69, and Madonna, 58 — have expressed their shock and grief over the loss of a beloved friend. “I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP,” Elton wrote on Instagram on Dec. just hours after the sad news broke.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised George wanted to make a comeback in the upcoming year?

