Fantasia Barrino Gets Married ‘The Right Way’ In Vow Renewal Ceremony — See Pics

Courtesy of Instagram

Aww! We love a good Christmas love story. Singer Fantasia renewed her vows with husband Kendall Taylor in a stunning ceremony over the holiday weekend. See pics from the love-filled event!

Fantasia Barrino, 32, is making her love for her husband Kendall Taylor known after the two renewed their vows over the holiday weekend. In a number of photos showing the American Idol alum in a gorgeous white Justin Alexander Signature gown, the singer raved about her husband and their commitment to each other.

“I Love You so much that I’d do it over and over and over again! When I met You, I just never knew!! It’s almost like I may have known you in another life. Like this love has happened before and that’s how it works so well between us because we’ve been here before. So we did it AGAIN!! The right way.. so….Yes I DO 💍 #Love #shareyourlove,” Fantasia wrote on an Instagram post showing the intricate back of her gown. Aw!

In another solo shot of the front of her gown, Fantasia wrote, “Second time around. You are my Gift EVERYDAY BABY. I Do.” These two are soo cute!

Kendall and Fantasia were married in July 2015 after only three weeks of dating. Their romantic yacht ceremony came as a shock to many who didn’t even know the two were together!

In an interview with Billboard this past July, Fantasia said of Kendall, “I just knew [he was the one]. I was getting ready to go on the road, and he got on his knees and said, ‘Can I pray for you? I just want to cover for you down the road.'” With her long past of rocky and, at times, abusive relationships, Fantasia was immediately in love, hence the quick engagement! When ya know, ya know!

The 2004 American Idol winner had a tumultuous few years prior to meeting her husband. A single parent to two young children, Fantasia attempted suicide in 2010 in the midst of a brutal divorce from Antwaun Cook. Kendall Taylor truly was her saving grace.

We are so happy for the very deserving happy couple! HollywoodLifers, send your congratulations to Fantasia and Kendall!

