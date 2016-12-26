Emily Ratajkowski Goes Completely Nude On Homemade Christmas Cards — See Racy Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Yowza! Emily Ratajkowski sent out a very personal and incredibly racy Christmas card to her family and friends — a collage featuring her totally naked body! Keep reading for how the actress decided to say ‘ho ho ho’ in 2016.

Emily Ratajkowski keeps proving she’s never shy about flaunting her incredible body, and this time she’s showing it off to friends and relatives — and all of her Instagram followers — for her 2016 Christmas card. The 25-year-old created a series of homemade collages that feature her completely nude body with just her hands covering up her nipples and vajayjay as a way to say “Happy Holidays.” We’ve gotta say, sending naked cards to those you love and care about is definitely a new way of spreading Christmas joy!

‘The cards are far more than just a holiday greeting — they’re a gift in and of themselves,” she told the UK’s Sun newspaper. Since she posted the image on her Instagram account, they’re also a gift to her 10 million followers as well as those near and dear to her. ‘With everything going on in the world this year, my material gifts seemed to stop short at feeling special and full of love, so I decided to do the collages.” Yeah, who amongst her family and friends needed a new sweater or scarf when they can have a naked pic of Em instead!

The “card” consists of a white paper background with some green and gold brocade trimmings, but the highlight is definitely the photo of Emily’s naked body. While we’re sure she considers it “art,” it’s definitely not something you could put up on the mantle to share with relatives, unless they were looking for a great big holiday peep show!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Emily’s choice in naked Christmas cards for her friends and family? Is she being thoughtful or totally tacky in flaunting her naked body?

