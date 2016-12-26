Christy Carlson Romano Gives Birth: Disney Alum Welcomes 1st Child — A Baby Girl

Courtesy of Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Christy Carlson Romano & her hubby Brendan Rooney! The ‘Even Stevens’ alum has finally given birth, making the adorable couple official first-time parents! Talk about THE perfect Christmas gift! Get all the precious details about their baby girl’s arrival here.

Christy Carlson Romano, 32, is a new mom! The former Disney Channel star and her husband-of-three-years Brendan Rooney, welcomed a sweet baby girl into the world on Dec. 24, making the duo’s Christmas celebration even MORE special! After all, Christy has previously revealed that the holidays are her and her hubby’s favorite time of year — and now they’re more meaningful than ever!

Cutest Celebrity Babies: See Pics Of Some Of The Most Adorable Kids In Hollywood

The actress posted the exciting news via Facebook, writing, “Brendan and I are more than thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Isabella, on December 24th at approximately 4 p.m. Merry Christmas everyone!” Aw! What an adorable name, right?

Christy announced her pregnancy back in June, revealing her little girl was set to arrive on Christmas day itself — which is actually a very significant day for the child star and Brendan. In fact, Christy told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY the meaning behind Dec. 25 and why she was so excited to find out her daughter’s due date was Christmas.

“We really didn’t think that it was going to be a girl and we certainly didn’t think we would have a due date of Dec. 25th,” Christy gushed to us. “That is crazy that it is due on Christmas Day!” The star continued, “The funny thing is, we conceived shooting on a Christmas movie — we love Christmas! We just love Christmas so we are very excited!” How sweet!

And now their precious bundle of joy has finally arrived! What an extra special time for this newly-expanded fam. Congrats again, you two!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you believe Christy is a new mom? Send the happy couple your congratulations below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.