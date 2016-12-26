Tarek & Christina El Moussa Snap Christmas Pics With Kids After Split — See Cute Photos

Courtesy of Instagram

Despite their very public marriage troubles, Tarek and Christina El Moussa put behind their issues to celebrate Christmas with their children and took some super cute pics in the meantime! See the festive holiday photos!

Tarek and Christina El Moussa have had a difficult few weeks after going public with their shocking separation on Dec. 13. The stars of the HGTV show Flip or Flop were real estate royalty until their stunning split, and since, things have gotten pretty ugly. However, in true holiday spirit, the former couple put aside their differences to enjoy Christmas with their two young children, and the photos are adorable!

Christina, 33, Instagrammed the captured moments with her daughter, Taylor, 6, and son, Braydon, 15 months. The blonde beauty, who was dressed in black and heeled boots, hugged both kids in separate photos, sitting in front of a stunningly decorated Christmas tree. “When you can’t get both kids to cooperate for a pic at the same time…” Christina captioned the separate photos. The kids were adorably beaming in the photos with their mom!

In another Instagram on Tarek’s page, the 34-year-old wrote, “#Christmas #thuggin!! We #love our #amazing kids so much!! Wishing you all a #very #merry#Christmas from California!” Tarek held both kids, who were clad in festive garb, in his arms in the cute photo. He also tagged Christina in his photo, but it’s unclear whether she was there with him.

Christina added another adorable pic of the kids in their individualized Christmas jammies, sitting in a kid-sized Cadillac! What an awesome gift! She captioned the photo of her excited kids, “They see me Rollin’ they Hatin’,” and tagged Tarek.

The two publicly announced their separation on Dec. 13, citing “an unfortunate misunderstanding,” in reference to an incident involving a gun back in May. Christina allegedly called the police after seeing Tarek take a gun out of his safe and walk into the woods, fearful he was suicidal. However, he claimed he only took the weapon to protect himself from wild animals while on a hike.

Since the incident, however, the El Moussa’s were unable to reconcile. “We chose to get counseling to sort out our relationship. Together, we have decided to separate while we reevaluate the future of our marriage,” they said in a statement to Us Weekly.

Since their separation, the two have been seeing other people. According to TMZ, Christina was briefly attached to family contractor Gary Anderson and Tarek reportedly had a fling with the children’s former nanny, Alyssa Logan.

Despite all of this, Christina and Tarek were able to enjoy the holiday with their beautiful children and celebrate Christmas.

