‘White Chicks’ Star Brittany Daniel Engaged — See Her Gorgeous Diamond Ring

Engagement season is most definitely here! Brittany Daniel and now-fiancé Adam are the latest couple to put on a ring on it over the holidays. The beautiful ‘White Chicks’ actress flaunted her gorgeous sparkler on Instagram, so read on to see the pic!

Sorry guys, Brittany Daniel, 40, is officially off the market! The blonde bombshell appears to have gotten her Christmas wish after all, as she flaunted a stunning engagement ring on social media on Dec. 26. Her fiancé, Adam Touni, also shared the amazing news with his fans, writing, “She said yes, in the words of my fiancée. Merry Christmas y’all!” Every woman deserves a special proposal story, and Adam certainly did not disappoint. The hunk popped the question right next to the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

She said "yes"! In the words of my fiancé, @iambdaniel "Merry Christmas, y'all!" #engagementring #engaged #christmasengagement #christmaspresent A photo posted by Adam Touni (@adam.touni) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:06pm PST

It’s so great that Brittany and her attorney-turned real estate matchmaking partner have found their happily ever after! But like any relationship, there have been some sad moments as well. The White Chicks star was diagnosed with Stage IV non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2011 experiencing back pain, flu-like symptoms, and repeated night sweats. Around that same time, her father tragically passed away.

We’re happy to report that Brittany beat her illness in 2014, and has been living happy times with Adam ever since! Judging from the couples’ Instagram accounts, there’s nothing Adam and Brittany haven’t tackled as loving team! They’ve attended red carpet events together, voted for Hillary Clinton together, and even have their own social media signature. The lovebirds write “A+B” on almost all of their couple-y pics! So cute!

