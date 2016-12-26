Britney Spears Dead? Sony Music’s Twitter Account Declares Singer Died

Courtesy of RCA Records

OMG! Is Britney Spears the latest casualty of 2016? On Monday, Dec. 26, Sony Music’s official Twitter account posted a cryptic message about the ‘Sleepover’ singer being ‘dead.’ And then, a follow-up tweet memorialized her life. So did she really die?

It doesn’t appear as though Britney Spears, 35, really died. According to TMZ, Sony Music’s Twitter account was hacked early Monday morning, when a “high-profile cyber attacker” declared Britney’s dead.

Fans online immediately freaked out upon reading bizarre tweets from Sony Music that stated Britney “is dead by accident. We will tell you more soon.” Even worse, a follow-up tweet then memorialized her life. “#RIPBritney 19891-2016.”

Just minutes later, however, OurMine Security posted new tweets saying Sony’s account had been compromised and Britney is alive and well! It was a very bizarre situation, but we’re just happy Britney’s not dead. We lost way too many icons in 2016, so we weren’t ready to process another high-profile death. Our hearts just wouldn’t be able to handle it.

“Britney Spears is alive and well, her rep tells CNN,” CNN reporter AnneClaire Stapleton tweeted on Dec. 26. “It appears @SonyMusicGlobal erroneously tweeted her death. Sony rep says no comment.”

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Britney’s team for our own comment.

If Britney Spears is dead im dead — Sophie (@Socute005) December 26, 2016

Who's dead George Michael or Britney Spears? — QueenBae (@Loreidoh_Marobe) December 26, 2016

Britney Spears is dead ? — ㅤ⚰️ (@keepherwarm) December 26, 2016

thank god britney spears isnt dead — Rismas (@ThCroatianQueen) December 26, 2016

Hoaxes aren’t cool, but at least Britney’s in good company. Celebs who have been falsely identified as dead in the past include Beyonce, Miley Cyrus, Jaden Smith, Sylvester Stallone, Jack Black, Betty White, and Macaulay Culkin.

