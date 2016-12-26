Britney Spears & New BF Sam Asghari Spend Christmas Day Together — Cute Video

Things seem to be heating up between Britney Spears and her rumored beau Sam Asghari. The two lovebirds spent Christmas Day together and shared some adorable snaps to prove it!

There’s a few things we know for certain. One, Britney Spears, 35, is definitely not dead and two, she and rumored boyfriend Sam Asghari are serious goals! While they haven’t come public as an item, they added fuel to the fire with some snuggly Instagram Stories on Christmas Day!

With Reindeer filters covering their faces, Sam wished his followers a Merry Christmas with Brit by his side! In a casual get-up, the Slumber Party singer had a beach blonde ponytail on the top of her head and a light gray sweater.

“Hello!” Britney quipped, her voice squeaky from the filter. “Merry Christmas,” Sam followed up, with his own voice altered, as well. “Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night,” Brit Brit closed out the cute vid.

This cute video came the evening before a creepy rumor that Britney died was spread after she became the victim of a Sony Music hacking! The music production company’s Twitter, which was hacked in the early morning of Dec. 26, shared a message that read, “britney spears is dead by accident! we will tell you more soon #RIPBritney.” So weird! Luckily it is soo not true!

Sam and the queen of pop have been spotted getting cozy a number of times in the last month. They met on the set of Britney’s sexy music video “Slumber Party” in which Sam is the handsome fellow Britney seduces.

Sam, who’s a male model and personal trainer, Instagrammed a pic of he and the songstress in matching black T-shirts while on a sushi date night. The silly pic, which showed Brit sticking out her tongue, was quickly removed, spurring even more romance rumors!

