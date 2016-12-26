Giddy-up! Blake Shelton is determined to turn Gwen Stefani’s sons into little cowboys, and her youngest Apollo almost there. You’ve got to see the precious video of the country crooner teaching him how to ride a stuffed pony, while cheering him on all the way!

Awww! Blake Shelton, 40, has already proven to be the cutest father figure to girlfriend Gwen Stefani‘s three sons, and the happy family spent Christmas together at Gwen’s L.A. mansion. It looks like The Voice judge is determined to show her boys the cowboy way, with her nearly three-year-old Apollo getting a stuffed riding horse that moves along the floor as a present! Blake can be seen cheering him on, proclaiming “ride that horsey,” in a sweet Snapchat video!

The world’s cutest stuffed riding pony moves forward as its rider bucks on it, and it’s so incredible to see Apollo gliding across the floor like he’s actually a rodeo champ! Mama Gwen, 47, can be seen next to him giving the little one support in case he fell of the saddle, but the little guy is scooting his horse across the floor like it’s nobody’s business. Apollo even lets out a big “Yee-haw,” which we know from previous Snapchat videos that he definitely learned the term from Blake.

How cool is it that Apollo’s playing cowboy while wearing a Pikachu costume? That’s Gwen’s gifting influence right there, with her fascination of all things in Japanese pop culture. We love how Gwen and Blake’s totally different worlds just match up in the most strangely perfect of ways!

Beauty #gwenstefani #merrychristmaseve #shefani❤️ A photo posted by #shefani❤️ (@gwen.and.blake) on Dec 24, 2016 at 2:52pm PST

It looks like it was a very Merry Christmas for Gwen’s boys as in other Snapchat videos, you can see TONS of toys around a giant tree so they probably spent half of Dec. 25 just opening them all. It’s clear how much Blake just loves and dotes on Gwen’s kids and we just can’t get enough of his adorable daddy ways.

