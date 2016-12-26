Blac Chyna: Why She’s Thrilled Kylie Jenner Lavished King With Expensive Gifts This Xmas

Courtesy of Snapchat/Instragram

Kylie Jenner has loved playing surrogate mommy to boyfriend Tyga’s son King Cairo, including lavishing the child with pricey Christmas presents. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY why this doesn’t bother his real mother Blac Chyna one bit!

“It’s Christmas! Normally Blac Chyna would be pissed if Kylie Jenner tried to outshine her by giving King Cairo expensive gifts, but as long as King’s happy, Chyna’s happy. Besides, it’s nice to see that at least somebody in that family has a heart and is in the spirit of giving! If it weren’t for Kylie, Chyna would completely wash her hands of that family and sanitize her hands again for good measure,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Still, she feels salty that Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney aren’t supporting her relationship with Rob Kardashian and she’s equally mad at them for excluding her from family functions,” our insider adds. “Kylie can’t do any wrong where Chyna’s concerned. Kylie’s been a huge help to her by watching King and keeping him happy and satisfied as she deals with her two little babies who require so much of her attention, by the name of Dream and Rob.”

Even though Chyna gave Kris another grandchild when daughter Dream was born Nov. 10, she wasn’t welcome at the family’s lavish Christmas Eve party after her big blowout with Rob. The tight-knit clan is also still upset that she tried to get in on trademarking the Kardashian family’s brand name. While she may be on the outs with the rest of his fam, Kylie has been doing everything she can to help Chyna and Rob ever since their baby’s birth, including plenty of babysitting and playtime with four-year-old King.

Besides, Christmas isn’t the first time that Kylizzle has shown how money is no expense when it comes to giving King a big celebration. She threw a Ferrari-themed party for his fourth birthday that was so incredibly over the top, it should come as no surprise that she’d buy King his very own pony for Christmas!

