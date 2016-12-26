Biggest Hair Makeovers Of 2016 — Selena Gomez’s Bangs, Harry Styles’ Big Chop & More

REX Shutterstock/SplashNews

2016 seemed to bring a new celebrity hair makeover every day. From major haircuts and complete color switch-ups to wispy bangs and subtle highlights, we were never short on hair inspiration. Click ahead to read about some of our favorite hair moments from the year, and check out all of 2016’s biggest hair makeovers in the gallery!

When it came to haircuts, 2016 proved to be the year of the lob — meaning a whole slew of celebrities made the chop. Leading the most talked about moments was Selena Gomez who went from bangs and long, layered hair to a right-on-trend lob just ahead of the new year.

Then, there was Kendall Jenner, who cut her long hair into a shorter lob style for the September cover of Vogue, while her big sister Kim Kardashian rocked a blunt, asymmetrical lob style that actually turned out to be just a wig. While Kim then went on to switch to a waist-length style, First Lady Michelle Obama made the blunt cut for real just before the year was up.

Then there were the endless color switch-ups. Among our favorites from the year was when Kylie Jenner finally committed to a color and went platinum (even though she’s since gone back to black).

Meanwhile, Lucy Hale went back and forth from a dark brunette bob to a longer, platinum lob, before she finally went back to black. And while everyone anxiously followed Taylor Swift as she went from honey blonde to platinum and back again, we were obsessed with Hailey Baldwin‘s platinum to pastel pink makeover.

But it wasn’t just the girls making major changes. 2016 was definitely the biggest year for hair makeovers from the guys, too. Joe Jonas played with a whole rainbow of colors, going from blue to red to a multi-colored pastel mix before returning to his natural dark hue.

Just switching up the length, Harry Styles practically broke the internet when he Instagrammed a pic of his just-chopped hair. But taking the top prize was Justin Bieber, who changed his style and color multiple times. Taking his dirty blonde hair to platinum on several occasions throughout the year, he also sported several different styles, ranging from a buzz cut to longer dreads.

