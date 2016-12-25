Twitter/Instagram

So sweet, literally! Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid built a gingerbread house together on Christmas, and the photo is beyond adorable! We have it, and all the details, here.

Gigi Hadid, 21, and Zayn Malik, 23, spent Christmas together in the most festive and adorable way possible — by having fun and building a gingerbread house together! The two lovebirds — who have been more in love than ever — were photographed with the biggest smiles on their faces, alongside a seriously epic gingerbread home! Gigi’s younger brother, Anwar Hadid, took to Instagram to share what his big sister and her handsome BF were up to!

A photo posted by Anwar Hadid (@anwarhadid) on Dec 25, 2016 at 10:30am PST

We are so happy to see that Zayn and Gigi spent the holidays together! Seriously, they’re one of our favorite couples, and you can seriously tell just how in love they are in this adorable montage photo that Anwar shared! Also, can we talk about how impressive that gingerbread house is?! Now all we’re wondering is whether or not the two ate it together!

Gigi and Zayn have been seriously defining relationship goals recently! After all, how can we forget about that cute video in which Gigi kissed him?! Even cuter, though, is the fact that she captioned the video with a smiley face emoji. They both also rocked the Snapchat sunglasses filter, and no matter what they do, they are seriously always having SO much fun with either, and we love that about these two lovebirds! Now we just want to know what they got each other for Christmas!

