San Antonio Spurs Vs. Chicago Bulls Live Stream: Watch The NBA Game Online

Christmas day always brings us some incredible NBA action, and the league has an epic match-up for us Dec. 25. The Chicago Bulls hit the road to take on the red-hot San Antonio Spurs in what should be a rollicking game. We’ve got your way to watch via live stream!

Now that you’ve opened all your Christmas presents and that dinner is cooking away, it’s time to kick back and watch some stellar NBA play! Dwyane Wade, 34, and the Chicago Bulls head to the AT&T Arena to take on the unstoppable San Antonio Spurs. They’re holding tight in second place in the Western Conference, just behind the Golden State Warriors with a 24-6 record. But one of their two Dec. losses was to Chicago, so can the Bulls overcome the Spurs again? Tune in Dec. 25 at 5pm EST to watch the game online via ESPN through your cable provider. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE SPURS VS. BULLS LIVE STREAM.

D-Wade will be playing his first Christmas game as a Chicago Bull and you know he’ll want to bring their fans some holiday cheer with a big win. He put up 20 points to help lead them in a 95-91 victory over the Spurs back on their last meeting Dec. 8, so we’re sure he’s looking to repeat with another big W.

Spurs small forward Kwahi Leonard, 25, has proven the be a force to be reckoned with, averaging over 20 points per game for most of the season. He’s been getting plenty of help on the paint from veterans Tony Parker, 34, and Pau Gasol, 36 as they chase the Warriors for dominance in the West. Chicago’s dream trio of Dwyane, Jimmy Butler, 27, and Rajon Rondo, 30, has desperately wanted to prove effective, but unfortunately their 14-15 record doesn’t reflect it. Maybe they’ll be able to rally back their mojo that they had to take down the San Antonio once again. For once having home court advantage won’t really matter, as the Spurs have had an electric 15-2 record out on the road in 2016. We’re sure their fans are glad to have them home for Christmas day though, so tune in and watch this sure to be exciting holiday game!

