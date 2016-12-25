Los Angles Lakers Vs. Los Angeles Clippers Live Stream: Watch The NBA Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

What would Christmas day be without some Los Angeles Lakers basketball? Unfortunately they’re in the middle of rebuilding the team, but their hometown rivals the L.A. Clippers are on fire! We’ve got your way to watch the squads go head to head via live stream Dec. 25!

It’s always an epic game when hometown rivals the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers go at it, and they’ve got a Christmas night audience for their first head to head match-up of the season. The Clips are looking stellar after their amazing 10-1 start, and they’ve kept the momentum going nicely, sitting in third place behind the always hot Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs in the NBA’s Western Conference. The action starts at 10:30pm EST on Dec. 25 and via your cable provider you can watch the action online through ESPN. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE LAKERS VS. CLIPPERS.

This will be the first time in 20 years that the Lakers will take the floor on Christmas day without the presence of now-retired Kobe Bryant, 38. They’ve got young stars like D’Angelo Russell, 21, Jordan Clarkson, 24 and Nick Young, 30, who are looking to build the team back up to their glory days.

They’ve been getting help from NBA journeyman Lou Williams, 30 who has consistently put up the top numbers for the team, including a massive 40 points in a heartbreaking Dec. 3 loss to the Grizzlies. Hopefully he’ll deliver more of his magic playmaking for Christmas. At least the team will be playing at home in Staples Center, as their road record is a dismal 5-15.

The Clippers’ Blake Griffin, 27, DeAndre Jordan, 28, and Chris Paul, 31, should once again prove to be the unstoppable trio that they’ve been all season long. Their 22-8 record has them safely in the playoff hunt and we know they’ve been dying to play their hometown rivals all season long. After a relaxing day of opening presents, sitting by the fire and having a Christmas dinner, what more could you ask for than a Lakers versus Clippers match-up?

