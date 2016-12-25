Disney Parks Unforgettable Christmas Celebration 2016: Live Stream The Excitement

REX

It’s just not Christmastime without the annual Disney Parks celebration, and this year is sure to be more epic than ever! Get ready for the Disney Parks Unforgettable Christmas Celebration to help entertain the entire family Christmas morning and watch the live stream, right here!

Once you’re done unwrapping your presents from under the tree, you’re definitely going to want to tune in to the annual Disney Parks Christmas celebration! Not only will there be some beyond amazing performances, but we’ll also get to see Mickey, Minnie and all our other favorites! Seriously, is there anything more cheerful than that?! Derek and Julianne Hough are hosting the 33rd annual telecast, reporting from the Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom in Orlando, FL. And we could not ask for a better choice of hosts than those two, since they never let us down! CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE PARADE’S LIVE STREAM.

As always, there will be a number of incredible musical appearances throughout the two-hour show. Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks will perform songs from their amazing new album, Christmas Together, and we can expect to hear both solos and duets from the two of them! Kelly Clarkson will be performing her epic Christmas song, “Underneath the Tree,” which seriously never gets old! Sofia Carson is set to perform her unique take on the classic “Silent Night,” and Jordan Fisher will offer his own spin on “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire”)!

Besides all the amazing music, there will also be our favorite Disney floats, such as those from Toy Story, Pirates of the Caribbean, Inside Out, Moana and Frozen. The iconic Disney Toy Soldiers and Santa Claus will all be there to help viewers celebrate Christmas so be sure to tune in, as well as heartwarming family stories. We are so excited!

The telecast airs nationwide on Dec. 25 starting at 10 a.m. EST on ABC.

HollywoodLifers, will you be tuning in to watch the Disney Parks Christmas celebration 2016? Let us know and who you are most excited for to see!

