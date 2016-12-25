Club America Vs. Tigres UANL Live Stream: Watch Game 2 Of The La Liga MX Final Online

Rex/Shutterstock

GOOAALL! Club America play Tigres UANL in the deciding game of the La Liga MX Final on Dec. 25 at the Estadio Universitario. The game is evenly matched at 1-1, so, don't miss anything.

The first leg of the final was a tight affair. Club America had chances as did Tigres UANL but the match ended up a scoring draw. Both teams will be confident that they can win the final but it is sure to be a really closely contested affair. The match kicks off at 7.30 PM ET.

Club America and Tigres drew 1-1 in the first leg of the 2016 Apertura final, with Andre-Pierre Gignac, 31, and Bruno Valdez, 24, each scoring crucial goals for their teams. French star Andre-Pierre showed that the America defense is sluggish when he nutmegged goalkeeper Moises Munoz, 36, just before half-time.

In the second half America worked their way towards tying things up, and in the 67th minute they got their prize from Bruno’s set-piece goal. Tigres’ attack was non-existent in the second 45 minutes, while America’s attackers kept reappearing in the final third sending in quick and precise passes for Oribe Peralta, 32. But none of them wound up in the net.

With the home advantage, Tigres will be hoping they can hit better form and beat their rivals and lift the trophy before their own fans. They have won all their games postseason and will start off as favorites but they know that Club America will fight them all the way.

There will be a packed stadium while millions will watch the match on live television, so, both sets of players will be motivated to put on a good show for the fans. Hopefully, there will be plenty of goals and action too!

