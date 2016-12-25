Cleveland Cavaliers Vs. Golden State Warriors: Watch The NBA Game Online

Splashnews

This is the best Christmas gift ever! We’re getting a rematch of the 2016 NBA Finals as the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Golden State Warriors Dec. 25. We’ve got your way to catch all the exciting action via live stream!

What could possibly be better after opening up all of your Christmas presents than kicking back and watching the best teams in the NBA go head to head? Santa has given us the ultimate gift having the Golden State Warriors go head to head with the other best squad in basketball, the Cleveland Cavaliers. These two teams haven’t met up since the 2016 NBA championships where the Cavs finally took home their first league title, so you know Steph Curry, 28, and his crew are going to be looking for redemption. Be sure to tune in Dec. 25 at 2:30pm EST as cable subscribers can watch online via ESPN’s website. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE WARRIORS VS. CAVALIERS LIVE STREAM ON ESPN.

To no one’s surprise, the Golden State Warriors are sitting pretty atop the Western Conference with a league’s best 27-4 record, while the Cavs are doing the same in the East at 22-6. LeBron James, 31, and his crew are going to get a first taste of what the Warriors are like now that they’ve added superstar Kevin Durant, 28, from the Oklahoma City Thunder in the off-season.

The Cavs have won eight of their last nine games after suffering an embarrassing three game losing streak around the start of Dec. Meanwhile, the Warriors have chalked up victories in 11 out of their last 12 games and have looked unstoppable throughout the month going into the big Christmas match-up. So grab that egg nog and enjoy the two best teams in the NBA giving us the best holiday game we could ever dream of!

