Denver Broncos Vs. Kansas City Chiefs Live Stream — Watch The NFL Game Online

Merry Christmas football fans! The Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos will be celebrating the holiday with an exciting game of football at Arrowhead Stadium, in Kansas City, Missouri at 8:30 pm EST on Dec. 25th. Don’t miss a single down of this NFL matchup and watch it all online here!

The Denver Broncos won the Super Bowl last year and are sitting at 8-6 as they travel to rowdy Arrowhead for a game against their AFC rival Kansas City Chiefs. The AFC West has already been clinched by the Oakland Raiders so this game is important for the Chiefs if they want to keep their wild card chances alive. The Broncos are being led by young Trevor Siemian, 24, now that Peyton Manning, 40, has retired and the Chiefs will be looking to Alex Smith, 32, to handle the snaps during this instant Christmas classic. WATCH THE BRONCOS VS. CHIEFS ONLINE HERE.

Both of these teams are limping into this matchup however the Broncos are on a two-game losing streak while the Chiefs have only dropped their last game after breaking off three wins in a row. Denver’s last loss was a 16-3 heartbreaker on Dec. 18th, at home against the Patriots. In the loss to the Pats, Trevor went 25-40 with one pic. He will have to do better against a tough Chiefs defense if he expects to get this road win for Christmas.

The Chiefs are 5-2 at home this season and have been getting it done with strong defense and a pounding ground game. They are looking to bounce back after a 19-17 loss against the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 18 at home. Good luck to both teams in this exciting game!

