Tigres UANL: 5 Things To Know About This Season’s Liga MX Finalists

Tigres UANL are battling it out in the Liga MX Final this season and they are currently on a great run of form. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the popular Mexican soccer team.

Tigres UANL are having a great season and they have an interesting club history as well. They are battling it out with Club America in the Liga MX Final, so, here are some facts you should know about them:

1. They have a really long name.

Their official title is Club de Futbol Tigres de la Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon. So you can see why fans know them simply as Tigres UANL.

2. Tigres UANL have a small fan base.

They are based in San Nicholas de los Garza, which is a tiny city in the Monterey metropolitan area of Mexico and were founded in 1960. Their supporters come from specifically that area.

3. They have a strong link to education in Mexico.

Tigres is the official team of the public University of the state of Nuevo Leon, the Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon. Their stadium is the 41,650 capacity Estadio Universitario which is located inside the University complex in San Nicolas de Los Garza. Olé!

4. Their supporters are used to seeing their team winning trophies.

In recent seasons, Tigres UANL have treated their fans to several glorious victories. The club’s primary major success came in the 1975-76 season when they became the first team from Northern Mexico to win a trophy by conquering the Copa MX. Since then, Tigres have won the Liga MX four times and the Copa MX three times. Bravo!

5. They have one of the most bitter rivalries in Mexican sports.

Tigres UANL is one of two professional teams of Nuevo Leon and they have a fierce rivalry with Monterrey. Their derby with them is one of the most heated in Mexican sports and is known as the Clasico Regiomontano since 1974.

